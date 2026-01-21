Fabrizio Romano delivers "here we go" as Man Utd transfer target to complete €35m PL move

Posted by
Rayan and Fabrizio Romano
Rayan and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly look set to miss out on the transfer of talented young Brazilian forward Rayan, who is closing in on a move to Bournemouth.

The highly-rated 19-year-old had recently been linked with Manchester United, AC Milan, and Saudi Pro League clubs by journalist Eduardo Burgos.

See below for his post on X as he claimed Man Utd were monitoring Rayan’s situation, and that he had an €80m release clause, with a summer transfer considered more likely than one this January…

Bournemouth look set to win race for Man United transfer target Rayan

However, in a major new update from Romano, it now seems that Bournemouth have agreed a deal to sign Rayan for €35m.

See below for Romano’s X post about the situation, with the documentation now being checked ahead of the player undergoing a medical with the Cherries later this week…

“Rayan to Bournemouth, here we go!” Romano said. “Deal verbally agreed in principle for Brazilian winger to join #AFCB from Vasco. €35m package verbally agreed with documents being checked and exchanged today. Bournemouth, scheduling Rayan’s medical later this week if all goes to plan.”

Rayan replacing Antoine Semenyo at Bournemouth?

This looks like an important signing for Bournemouth after they sold star attacker Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City earlier this month.

Bournemouth have often done smart recruitment, however, so they’ll hope that Rayan can come in and help them replace the Ghana international.

Rayan celebrates a goal for Vasco da Gama
Rayan celebrates a goal for Vasco da Gama (Photo by Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images)
Still, it’s also a big blow for United to miss out, as they could have done with more options up front after slightly underwhelming performances this season from both Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha.

Perhaps if Rayan performs well at Bournemouth and fulfils his big potential in the next few years, he’ll find this a useful stepping stone towards joining a bigger name like United at some point soon.

