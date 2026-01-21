Michael Carrick, Interim Head Coach of Manchester United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is currently on loan at Barcelona.

The 28-year-old striker has done quite well during his loan spell at the Spanish club, and they have an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season. However, a report from football transfers claims that Manchester United are now looking to bring him back to the club. Rashford had fallen out of favour under former manager Ruben Amorim. However, the Portuguese manager has now been sacked, and Manchester United want to bring their former Academy graduate back to the club.

Man United want to bring Marcus Rashford back

The report claims that Manchester United officials travelled to Spain to meet with Barcelona officials to discuss the possibility of the 28-year-old striker returning to the club at the end of the season. They watched the player in action against Real Sociedad, where he scored in a 2-1 defeat.

Barcelona need a dynamic attacker like him, and he has eight goals and 11 assists to his name for them so far. It will be interesting to see if they are willing to let the player return to Manchester United. They can sign permanently for a fee of around €35 million.

Rashford keen on Barcelona stay

The report also confirms that Rashford wants to remain at the Spanish club beyond this season. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Barcelona are going through financial difficulties, and it would not be a surprise if they decided to send the player back to Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Manchester United need more quality in the final third, and the 28-year-old would be excellent for them. He has previously shown his quality in the Premier League, and there is no doubt he would make an immediate impact.