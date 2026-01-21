(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sunderland attacker Simon Adingra has been linked with a move away from the club, and Juventus is interested in securing his signature.

Meanwhile, a report via JuveFC claims that Real Madrid is also monitoring his situation. The Ivorian has done quite well for the newly promoted club, and his consistent performances have attracted the attention of some of the world’s biggest clubs.

The winger has been described as “dangerous” in the past.

Sunderland to let Adingra leave?

It will be interesting to see if Sunderland is willing to sanction his departure in the near future. He is a key player for them, and his exit would be a blow for the club. Sunderland have done quite well since promotion, and they will look to establish themselves as a Premier League regular. They need to hold onto their best players in order for that to happen.

Meanwhile, Adingra will certainly be attracted to the idea of joining some of the biggest clubs in the world. The opportunity to play for Juventus or Real Madrid will be hard for him to turn down. He will look to compete at the highest level and fight for major trophies. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Euro giants eyeing Simon Adingra

Both Juventus and Real Madrid are following his progress right now, and neither is likely to make a move soon. It will be interesting to see if they come forward with an official proposal at the end of the season. Meanwhile, the deal is likely to be expensive, and Sunderland will not want to lose him easily. Both clubs will have to offer a premium to get the deal done.

For now, Sunderland will focus on finishing the season strongly and securing their place in the top flight next season.