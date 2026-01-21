Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola acknowledges the fans (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Newcastle United full-back Tino Livramento reportedly has his heart set on a transfer to Manchester City, which is expected to be his destination this summer.

That’s according to Keith Wyness, former Everton chief, as he spoke to Football Insider, with Newcastle expected to look to replace Livramento in the near future.

The 23-year-old has performed well during his time at Newcastle, having long been regarded as a big prospect, dating back to his time in Chelsea’s academy.

It now looks like Livramento could earn himself another big move in the near future as Man City are tipped as his next club.

Tino Livramento keen to seal Manchester City transfer

Our information has previously been that City “love” Livramento, but that they could now also face competition from Arsenal and Manchester United.

Still, Wyness seems to be going all in on City snapping up the versatile England international this summer.

“Look, I know Newcastle would want to keep him, but I know that the player is definitely set on going to City, and I do expect that to happen, probably in the summer,” Wyness said.

“I can’t remember his contract situation, but I would expect him to go to City in the summer. I don’t think he’ll go in January. I think that will be the case, but I do expect him to go, and I think that will be a loss for Newcastle.

“Newcastle will be looking to look in the marketplace because he’s been a bit of a star player for them. You know, things are starting to turn around slightly up there on Tyneside, but I do expect him to be one that Eddie Howe’s going to have to be looking for a replacement.”

Tino Livramento ready for big move

Livramento looks capable of going to the very top, so the Etihad Stadium could undoubtedly be a dream move for him.

Capable of playing both right-back or left-back to a high standard, Livramento could be an important addition to a City squad that looks to have gone backwards this season.

Pep Guardiola’s side aren’t impressing nearly as much as usual, and perhaps an upgrade is needed on the likes of Matheus Nunes and Rayan Ait-Nouri in the full-back spots.