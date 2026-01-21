(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Tottenham have made a surprise enquiry for West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville, as the club looks to address a growing problem on the left side of their attack.

According to the Daily Mail, Spurs have sounded out their London rivals over a potential deal for the 24-year-old Dutchman, who is believed to be valued at around £25 million.

The timing is striking, just days after Summerville came back to haunt Tottenham, scoring the opening goal in West Ham’s 2–1 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last Saturday.

Summerville impresses as Spurs struggle

That defeat left Spurs 14th in the Premier League, further increasing pressure on Thomas Frank, despite a morale-boosting 2–0 Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund that followed.

Summerville’s performance in north London reportedly caught the attention of Spurs’ recruitment staff, with the winger underlined as a potential solution to a problem position.

Tottenham looking to bolster the left side of attack

The search for a new winger has become a priority for Thomas Frank following the high-profile departure of club legend Son Heung-min to Los Angeles FC last summer.

Since Son’s exit for the United States, Tottenham have struggled for consistent output from the left side of their front line.

Summerville, who joined West Ham from Leeds United in 2024, is viewed as a player with the “extreme pace and technical trickery” required to thrive in Frank’s system.

Despite the Hammers’ own struggles this season under Nuno Espírito Santo, Summerville has been a rare bright spark, scoring in his last two appearances.

Spurs believe the former EFL Championship Player of the Season has the high-ceiling potential to develop into a mainstay at the club.

What a Summerville Deal Means for Mathys Tel

A move for Summerville could have immediate consequences elsewhere in Spurs’ squad.

Reports suggest that Mathys Tel’s future in North London is in serious doubt, with the French forward growing increasingly frustrated by his lack of opportunities since arriving from Bayern Munich.

The situation reportedly deteriorated further when Tel was left out of Tottenham’s recent UEFA squad, a decision that did not sit well with the 20-year-old.

It has previously been claimed that Tel has already warned the club he wants to leave if his situation does not improve.

Paris FC have emerged as the frontrunners for his signature, offering the 20-year-old a chance to regain form in his home city and make a late push for France’s World Cup squad.