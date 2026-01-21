Thomas Frank has joined Tottenham recently. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur were heavily linked with a move for the Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White during the summer transfer window.

However, Nottingham Forest refused to sanction his departure, and the player ended up signing a new contract with them. According to a TEAMtalk report, Spurs have been monitoring his progress and are now prepared to return for him at the end of the season.

The England International could be on the move this summer, and Tottenham are keen on him. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done in the summer. The player has a contract with Nottingham Forest until 2028, and the 25-year-old is likely to cost a premium.

Nottingham Forest have had a difficult season so far and are under financial pressure as well. It would not be a surprise if they agreed to let the 25-year-old leave in the summer. The player has scored five goals in the Premier League this season and could prove an excellent acquisition for Tottenham. They need more creativity and goals from the middle of the park. Gibbs-White could be tempted to join the north London club, as he wants to compete at the highest level and fight for trophies, and Spurs could provide him with that platform.

The report claims Tottenham are big admirers of the midfielder and have him on their shortlist for the summer transfer window.

However, Newcastle United is also interested in the player. They are looking to add more technical ability and creativity in the middle of the park, and the 25-year-old could be ideal for them. It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs can get the deal done.