SHOCK club to bid for Trent Alexander-Arnold after World Cup as Real Madrid relationship breaks down

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Real Madrid (Photo by Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images)

Real Madrid right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold could reportedly be heading out of the club already as Bayern Munich prepare a move for the unhappy former Liverpool star.

Alexander-Arnold has endured a difficult first season at the Bernabeu following his move from Liverpool in the summer, and his stay could prove to be a short one.

The England international is seemingly unhappy with life at Real, with his entourage feeling frustrated with relations with club chiefs, according to Fichajes.

Bayern have apparently been monitoring Alexander-Arnold’s situation and it’s anticipated that a big offer could arrive for him at some point in the summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold transfer one to watch after the World Cup?

Those of you looking into how to buy England World Cup tickets might well also be wondering if it ends up being an important tournament for Alexander-Arnold.

If the 27-year-old has a good tournament, there’ll surely be clubs queuing up to sign him, but it seems like Bayern are the favourites for now.

According to Fichajes’ report, the Bavarian giants see Alexander-Arnold as a perfect profile for their team, so they could rescue him from his difficult situation in the Spanish capital.

Trent Alexander-Arnold to return to the Premier League?

There’s also a chance we’ll see Alexander-Arnold heading back to the Premier League after his success here in the past.

LFC have clearly missed him this season, though it remains to be seen if his return would go down well with the Anfield crowd after the nature of his departure.

Still, Trent could have interest from Chelsea, while there was also reported interest from Manchester City a few months ago.

Where’s it gone wrong for Trent Alexander-Arnold at Real Madrid?

Injuries haven’t helped Alexander-Arnold with his settling-in period in Madrid, while it’s also generally been a pretty turbulent season for the club.

Xabi Alonso replaced Carlo Ancelotti as manager in the summer and was recently sacked after seemingly becoming unpopular in the dressing room.

There have also been distractions over Vinicius Junior’s future, and all in all the squad just doesn’t seem that united right now.

Any player would struggle in these conditions, and it seems Alexander-Arnold might now be looking for a speedy departure from this toxic atmosphere.

Of course, we’ll have to wait a few months to see how concrete this really is, but as time goes on it looks like Alexander-Arnold will surely only be regretting more and more his risky decision to leave his boyhood club Liverpool.