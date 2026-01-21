Uncertainty grows around Julián Álvarez future as club explore ambitious move

(Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

The future of Julián Álvarez at Atlético Madrid has been thrown into doubt, with journalist Matteo Moretto reporting a growing sense of uncertainty surrounding the Argentine forward.

At just 25, Álvarez has become one of the best strikers in the world, and several major European clubs are beginning to check on his availability, including Barcelona, who have been closely monitoring his situation for several months.

After leaving Manchester City and joining Atlético, where he has been given more opportunity and a leading role in their attack, the Argentinian has emerged as a player many top clubs are closely watching now.

Barcelona aware of difficult negotiations but still interested

Barcelona view Álvarez as an ideal long-term attacking investment. With the Catalan club expected to reshape parts of their frontline in the summer, the Argentina international fits both the tactical profile and the age bracket the board is targeting as part of their medium-term rebuild.

With Robert Lewandowski in the latter stages of his career, the La Liga giants are now ready to replace him in their starting line up.

However, Blaugrana executives also acknowledge that a deal would be extremely difficult.

Atlético Madrid’s expected valuation is understood to be well above €80-90 million, reflecting Álvarez’s importance to Diego Simeone’s sporting project.

Despite this, Barcelona are prepared to explore the situation, especially if there is any signal from the player’s side or Atlético that negotiations could be entertained.

Why Julián Álvarez is high in demand?

Since joining Atlético, Álvarez has evolved beyond the role he played at Manchester City. He has become a more complete attacker, capable of operating as a nine, second striker, or wide forward.

He is a pressing machine, fitting perfectly into Simeone’s aggressive defensive structure.

Club Matches Played Goals Assists River Plate 122 54 31 Manchester City 103 36 19 Atlético Madrid 84 40 13 Career Total 309 130 63

Sources close to Atlético suggest the club do not plan on selling Álvarez unless a massive offer arrives or the player expresses a desire to leave.

Atlético consider him a foundational piece in their next cycle, particularly as they look to transition toward a more dynamic and modern attacking line.

