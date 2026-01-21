(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

The Brazilian is keen to return to his homeland, and Flamengo are hoping to bring him back to the club. However, a deal has not been agreed upon between the two clubs. West Ham United are reportedly demanding £50 million for the Brazilian midfielder, but the South American outfit is prepared to pay around 35 million.

The player is seeking an exit this month, but he is unlikely to force a move. It will be interesting to see whether the two clubs can reach an agreement.

Vinicius on Lucas Paqueta

Meanwhile, Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior has weighed in on the situation, saying he hopes the midfielder returns to Flamengo. He is keeping tabs on the situation through his agent, who represents both players.

“I ask my agents every day about Paquetá and his move to Foamengo, who are also his agents,” said the Real Madrid winger (h/t London World). “His happiness is mine, and Flamengo’s happiness is ours. God willing, in the next few days he could close this deal”.

West Ham must keep Paqueta until the summer

Paqueta has been an important player for West Ham United since joining the club, and his departure in January would be a massive blow. They are already fighting for survival in the Premier League, and losing one of their best players would not be a wise decision. They should do everything in their power to convince the player to stay until the summer transfer window.

If needed, the London club should look to agree on a deal with the South American outfit for the player this month and let him stay in the Premier League on loan until the end of the season.