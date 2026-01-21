Nuno wants his West Ham squad addressed in January. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

West Ham United are looking to add more depth to the midfield unit with the signing of Yaser Asprilla from Girona.

According to a report from Fichajes, multiple clubs are interested in the 22-year-old midfielder, but West Ham United are on top of the list of Premier League clubs, looking to sign him this month.

Asprilla was linked with Leicester City a year ago. His agent made comments about links with Arsenal in the past as well.

Girona is ready to let Asprilla leave

The player has not made the desired impact at the Spanish club, and the City Football Group is ready to sanction his departure. It appears that West Ham could look to sign him on loan. The midfielder is valued at €35 million, and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs can work out a deal that would see West Ham acquire the player permanently in the future.

It is no secret that the London club needs more quality and depth in the middle of the park. Asprilla will certainly look to make his mark in English football after failing to live up to expectations in La Liga. He is a talented player, and West Ham could unlock his true potential.

West Ham could use Yaser Asprilla

They are currently fighting for survival in the Premier League, and they need more quality in the team. They have done well to improve the attacking units this month. Adding more quality to the defence and midfield would be a wise decision.

Convincing the 22-year-old to join the club will not be difficult. It would be a huge step up in his career, and the player is likely to be excited to join the London club.

If he can adapt to English football quickly, he could be a very useful option for West Ham. A successful loan would preserve his value and allow Girona to sell him for a substantial sum in the summer.