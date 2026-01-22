Report: Arsenal ready to make surprise transfer decision that could impact West Ham & Everton

Arsenal players celebrate during the win at Inter Milan (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Arsenal could reportedly be ready to extend Gabriel Jesus’ contract by one more year after his impressive form since returning from injury.

The Brazil international has endured a difficult time at Arsenal since his 2022 move from Manchester City, and it remains to be seen if he has a long-term future at the Emirates Stadium.

Still, Jesus has done well with recent goals in big games against Aston Villa and Inter Milan, and Fichajes now suggest the Gunners are keen to keep him for a bit longer.

We’ve previously reported on clubs like West Ham and Everton being in for Jesus amid doubts over his Arsenal future, but he may end up earning himself a contract extension instead.

Gabriel Jesus could still have an important role to play for Arsenal

It’s interesting to see Jesus working his way back into contention when it looked like it could be over for him in north London due to problems with both fitness and form.

There’s surely no denying that the slow start made by Viktor Gyokeres since joining last summer has perhaps made Mikel Arteta have a rethink.

Jesus can still be a world class attacker on his day, giving different qualities to Gyokeres and to another injury-prone forward in Kai Havertz.

Arsenal started Jesus against Inter in midweek and he quickly paid them back with a first-half brace to help seal a memorable victory.

Arsenal surely also need to sign a new striker

Arsenal fans might be concerned, however, that extending Jesus’ deal might mean no move for a new striker signing.

A lot of money was spent on bringing in Gyokeres, and in fairness there also aren’t too many obvious options out there on the market at the moment.

Jesus could therefore be a decent option if he can stay fit, but that’s a big if, and AFC surely need to think carefully about whether or not this would really be the best move for the present and future.