Arsenal are interested in signing the Brazilian defender Iago Machado.

The 16-year-old has emerged as a target for the north London club, and he is on the radar of clubs like Ajax as well. According to a report from Globo Esporte, Corinthians are unwilling to let the young defender leave the club anytime soon and hope to extend his contract. They will include a release clause of €100 million in his new deal, and it remains to be seen whether they can convince the defender to commit his long-term future to the club.

The 16-year-old is highly rated in Brazil, and he has a bright future. He has attracted the attention of multiple top clubs with his performances at the youth level.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal decide to make a move for him in the coming months. If there is a concrete proposal on the table from the Premier League club, Machado could be tempted to make the move. It would be a major step up in his career, and the opportunity to play in the Premier League will be hard to turn down. Arsenal have done well to groom young players in the past, and they could help the 16-year-old fulfil his potential. He could prove to be a solid long-term acquisition for them.

Arsenal are looking to build a team for the future, and the South American could be a future asset for the club. Arsenal has multiple top-quality defenders, and the Brazilian could learn from them and improve as a player if he ends up making the move.