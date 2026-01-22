Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea attacker Alejandro Garnacho has been linked with a move away from the club this month.

The 21-year-old has done well since joining Chelsea, and he has six goals and three assists to his name in all competitions. The player joined Chelsea in a €40 million deal last summer, and he is an important team member for them.

According to Fichajes, Garnacho feels he is ready to take on greater responsibilities, and that might not be possible at Stamford Bridge. Atletico Madrid are showing interest in him, and the player is seriously considering a move. He wants to establish himself as a top player ahead of the World Cup to cement his place in the Argentina national team. He believes that a move to Atletico Madrid could give him the opportunity to improve tactically and develop into a complete attacker.

He would get to work with Diego Simeone, who could nurture him into a future star. The Argentine manager rates the Chelsea player highly, and it remains to be seen whether the Spanish outfit can get the deal done.

The report claims that a loan deal could be on the cards.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea is prepared to sanction his departure this month. They need more quality in the attack, and losing the 21-year-old could prove to be a mistake. They are fighting for Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign. They need to hold onto their key players until the end of the season. Garnacho could be a very useful option for them in the remaining months of the season. It would be a mistake for them to weaken the team.

It will be interesting to see whether Atletico Madrid decides to make an official proposal. They have held talks with Chelsea regarding a potential move, and their interest is genuine.