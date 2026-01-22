Moises Caicedo of Chelsea goes down injured after a challenge by Pape Matar Sarr of Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Rennes forward Mohamed Kader Meite has been linked with a move away from the French outfit, and several Premier League clubs are keen on him.

According to a TeamTalk report, the 18-year-old striker is one of the most talented young players in French football right now, with five goal contributions in the league this season.

Mohamed Kader Meite is a man in demand

Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal have submitted a £35 million offer to complete the deal, but the player is not convinced about a move to Saudi Arabia at the moment.

He has interest from top European clubs, including Chelsea and Tottenham. They have sent scouts to watch the 18-year-old in action in recent weeks. It will be interesting to see if they follow up with an official offer to get the deal done.

Chelsea and Tottenham could use more depth in the attacking unit. Manchester United have also scouted Meite this season.

Chelsea and Spurs could use Meite

Though Chelsea have invested in two quality strikers at the start of the season, neither player has been able to score consistently. They have not been able to find the back of the net regularly, and Chelsea needs more options at their disposal.

The young attacker might not be a regular starter for them, but he is certainly good enough to compete for the starting spot. He could add more cutting-edge in the final third.

On the other hand, Tottenham need more goals in the team. Dominic Solanke has not been able to find the back of the net regularly since joining the club, and Randal Kolo Muani has not had the desired impact either. It will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an official offer to sign the player.