(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea have been linked with a surprise move for the Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate.

The 26-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the season, and he has not signed an extension with the Premier League champions. Naturally, he is being linked with multiple clubs.

Chelsea abandon Ibrahima Konate pursuit

According to former Premier League scout Mick Brown, Chelsea hoped to sign the player, but they never abandoned their pursuit of the French International. They believe he has made several high-profile errors this season and cannot be relied upon. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea moves on to another target.

It is no secret that they need to improve defensively. They have looked mediocre at the back, and they cannot secure Champions League qualification with a leaky defence.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are still hoping to agree on a new deal with the defender. He has been a key player for them since joining the club. Despite his struggles this season, he remains a quality defender who could get back to his best in no time.

Konate has struggled this season

“A lot of teams are looking at Konate,” Brown told Football Insider. “Chelsea were one of those, but the general feeling is, if he’s making mistakes at the back for Liverpool, he’s going to make the same mistakes for them. “They want somebody who is more solid and dependable, maybe a younger option as well. “Konate has made too many costly mistakes playing in what largely has been a very good Liverpool side, so in a team who aren’t quite as solid, it could only get worse. “So for a team like Chelsea where they’re looking to improve and establish themselves maybe as title contenders, I don’t think he’s what they need. “I expect they’re going to pull away from this one, so where that leaves Konate is unclear, because he isn’t doing himself any favours so far this season.”

It will be interesting to see what the French international decides over the next few weeks. He is now eligible to secure a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs if he wants to move as a free agent.