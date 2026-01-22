Chelsea plot surprise move for Brazilian star as Blues eye midfield reinforcement

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz during the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest from Juventus, but he has struggled for regular game time at the Premier League club. He will be desperate to play more often, and a move to Chelsea could be ideal, especially if they are willing to provide him with gametime assurance.

Luiz has been linked with Liverpool and Tottenham in recent months. He was a target for Manchester United at the start of the season.

Chelsea want Douglas Luiz

According to a report from The Athletic, Chelsea is hoping to wrap up the loan deal. They believe that he will add quality, experience and depth until the summer transfer window. The opportunity to join Chelsea will be exciting for the South American. He has previously shown his quality in the Premier League with Aston Villa. He played his best football in England with the West Midlands club, and he will be desperate to get back to that level once again. The move to Chelsea could be ideal for him. They need more control and composure in the middle of the park, and the 27-year-old could be ideal.

Luiz could be useful

Douglas Luiz in action for Juventus at the Club World Cup
Douglas Luiz in action for Juventus at the Club World Cup (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

He will help out defensively and add more control from the deep. It remains to be seen if Chelsea can get the deal done before the January window closes. They have had a disappointing season by their standards, and they are desperate for Champions League qualification. They need to plug gaps in the team to do well in the second half of the campaign. Signing a quality midfielder could be a wise decision. Signing the Brazilian on loan would be a no-risk acquisition for Chelsea with a huge potential upside.

