Fabrizio Romano declares "here we go" as Chelsea beat Liverpool & Man United to transfer

Chelsea are reportedly set to seal a deal to sign Sheffield Wednesday full-back Yisa Alao ahead of three other Premier League clubs.

Fabrizio Romano has delivered his trademark ‘here we go’ for the transfer, whilst cryptically mentioning that the Blues beat other Premier League sides to this signing.

This follows Liverpool and Manchester United both recently being linked with Alao by the Daily Mail, so it could be that they were two of the three clubs in the running.

?? Chelsea agree deal to sign talented 17 year old fullback Yisa Alao from Sheffield Wednesday, here we go! Initial fee over £500k plus heavy add-ons. Chelsea beat 3 more PL top clubs to the signing. pic.twitter.com/jqIZNZS2DB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 22, 2026

“Chelsea agree deal to sign talented 17 year old fullback Yisa Alao from Sheffield Wednesday, here we go! Initial fee over £500k plus heavy add-ons. Chelsea beat 3 more PL top clubs to the signing,” Romano said.

Yisa Alao set to join as Chelsea continue youth transfer policy

Chelsea’s current ownership and board have done it again as they snap up an elite prospect who looks like having a big future in the game.

The Blues have pulled off many similar deals to this one since Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali took over from Roman Abramovich, and it’s had a mixed response from the club’s fans.

So far, there have probably been fewer hits than misses in there, with Cole Palmer and Estevao Willian looking like the biggest success stories.

Do Chelsea need more experience?

At the same time, however, many Chelsea fans will feel exasperated that their club is no longer competing for the biggest names in world football.

A few more experienced names could surely help this CFC squad, but perhaps the plan is for this current squad to grow together.

The likes of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez are now more senior members of the team compared to when they joined, so this project could eventually grow into something more similar to the Abramovich era.