"Positive conversations" - Fabrizio Romano provides update on "very big money" Chelsea transfer

Chelsea FC logo and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has provided a major Chelsea transfer update as they’ve had positive conversations over signing Jeremy Jacquet.

However, the Blues face paying big money to get this signing done, with Rennes determined to make the talented young French centre-back their biggest ever sale.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano provided his latest insight into negotiations, with Jacquet himself seemingly sold on the potential move to Stamford Bridge.

“I’ve been telling you many stories on Chelsea talents … Jeremy Jacquet, who is one of the main options on Chelsea list to become their new centre-back in this January transfer window.

“Chelsea decided to go in because Chelsea a few days ago did a mission in France to meet with Rennes and start the conversations – very positive conversations – on player side, but still no agreement club to club.

“At the moment Rennes are still asking for very big money and so at this stage there is no agreement done or close club to club. The conversation is ongoing but it’s complicated at this stage.”

Jeremy Jacquet transfer looks complicated but Chelsea have other options

Romano went on to say that Chelsea won’t necessarily be stuck if they don’t manage to agree a deal to sign Jacquet.

Even if CFC would ideally bring in Jacquet to fix their defence, they could also try recalling Aaron Anselmino from his loan at Borussia Dortmund, according to Romano.

Chelsea have spent a lot of money on top young players in recent times, but they also won’t want to be held to ransom like this.

Jeremy Jacquet also eyed by other clubs

Romano also mentioned in his video that other clubs also have an interest in Jacquet, though they would also have to pay big money to satisfy Rennes.

We’ve previously been informed about Arsenal looking at Jacquet as a transfer target, so they could be one of the clubs Romano is referring to.

Manchester United are also admirers of Jacquet, so it will be interesting to see if Chelsea’s struggles to agree a deal end up allowing these teams back into the race for the 20-year-old’s signature.