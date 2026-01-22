Worrying report claims Chelsea star is tempted by transfer back to former club

Cole Palmer celebrates with Liam Delap in Chelsea's win vs Brentford (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea attacking midfielder Cole Palmer could reportedly be tempted by the prospect of a transfer back to his former club Manchester City.

The England international has been a big hit at Stamford Bridge since his move from Man City in the summer of 2023, scoring 48 goals in 110 games in all competitions.

Palmer was Chelsea’s hero in last summer’s Club World Cup as he scored twice in the final win over Paris Saint-Germain, but it seems there are now some doubts over his long-term future.

According to the Sun, Palmer is not entirely happy with life in London and misses his friends back in Manchester.

Cole Palmer and Enzo Maresca to be reunited at Manchester City?

It seems Palmer could be particularly tempted to return to City if they end up hiring former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca to replace Pep Guardiola next season.

Fabrizio Romano has previously posted on YouTube about City being interested in Maresca, so it could be one to watch, even if there’s no final decision yet on Guardiola leaving or staying.

If Maresca were to land the City job, it would be a fine signing for him to bring Palmer in, with the 23-year-old undoubtedly one of the best attacking midfield players in the world on his day.

It could also be useful for Maresca to bring in a player he knows well, who would also surely represent a major upgrade on inconsistent attacking players Jeremy Doku, Savinho, and Omar Marmoush.

Do Chelsea already have their Cole Palmer replacement?

Many CFC fans will be worried by this news, but they arguably already have a Palmer replacement at the club in the form of Estevao Willian.

The talented young Brazilian winger has looked hugely exciting so far this season, and might end up being the better player to build around for the long-term.

Palmer only has five goals and zero assists so far this season after an injury-hit campaign, so it might not be the worst time to think about cashing in on him.