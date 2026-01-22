Third player wants to leave Palace after Guehi and Mateta

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner looks on (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace’s difficult January transfer window reportedly looks set to continue with another major departure from their first-team squad.

The Eagles have already sold Marc Guehi to Manchester City this month, while Jean-Philippe Mateta is also pushing for a move to Aston Villa or Juventus.

Palace may now also face the potential departure of Jefferson Lerma, who is a target for Palmeiras, according to South American news outlet Nosso Palestra and journalist Leonardo Barbieri.

Lerma has come towards the final six months of his contract at Selhurst Park, and it seems he’s open to a new challenge.

Jefferson Lerma transfer exit could be another blow for Crystal Palace

Even if Lerma isn’t quite as important as the likes of Guehi and Mateta, it’s still far from ideal that so many players seem to be leaving the club at once.

It won’t necessarily be easy to replace Lerma, and this latest piece of transfer news also comes as manager Oliver Glasner has announced he’ll be leaving at the end of the season.

Glasner has suggested he’s not happy with the club’s work in the transfer market, so it won’t be easy for him to deal with Lerma’s departure if it does go through, nor does it necessarily seem like a given that he’ll be adequately replaced.

What next for Crystal Palace?

Palace are currently on an awful run, going ten games without a win in all competitions.

This has seen the South Londoners slip to 13th in the Premier League table, and things may now be about to get even worse.

Palace are at home to Chelsea this weekend and could really do with picking up points soon to lift the mood at the club after the blow of seeing last season’s FA Cup-winning side totally dismantled in a matter of months.