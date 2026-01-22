Sources: Man City "keen" to gain ground on Man Utd & Chelsea in £100m transfer deal

Elliot Anderson and Murillo (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are all involved in what promises to be one of the big transfer stories of 2026.

It is unlikely that this player will be on the move in January, but work is already going on behind the scenes as clubs battle to position themselves as favourites for a summer deal.

I’m talking, of course, about Elliot Anderson, whom Nottingham Forest expect to sell for £100m or possibly more in the next few months amid strong interest from so many top clubs.

At the moment, sources in the industry keep bringing up four main names – City, United, Chelsea, and Bayern – but of course we can’t rule out others getting involved at some point as well. Thomas Tuchel has called Anderson one of the best midfielders in the Premier League this season, and it’s a widely held view among coaches and scouts across Europe.

Elliot Anderson transfer is inevitable, but where will he end up?

Even if it’s almost certain Forest will be selling Anderson, it still remains unclear where he could end up, with clubs doing their best to move into pole position by the time the summer comes.

The 23-year-old’s asking price might prove problematic for some, but that might make City the early favourites. Initial contacts have already taken place between City and the player’s camp.

“City have been keen to do their work early on this deal,” one source with ties to the agents industry told me.

While there will be no final decision yet, multiple sources also suggested that Anderson was looking favourably on a move to the Etihad Stadium as the ideal next step in his career.

Still, United and Chelsea can’t be ruled out either. Bayern are considered outsiders at the moment, but are monitoring the situation in case Forest play hard-ball with their Premier League rivals and show a preference to selling abroad.

Forest hold all the cards in Anderson transfer saga

Ultimately, even if the prevailing feeling is that Anderson will move this summer, some sources insist Forest hold all the cards and won’t agree to a deal unless it’s on their terms.

Anderson is under contract until 2029 and will likely return from the World Cup with his reputation enhanced even further as he’s expected to start for England. Forest know they will be in a position to charge big money for their star player, so suitors will have to be ready for some tough negotiations.

Where do you see Anderson ending up next? Let me hear your predictions in the comments!