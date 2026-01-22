David Datro Fofana celebrates scoring for Fatih Karagumruk (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Leicester City are reportedly interested again in Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana, but might struggle to get a move done.

According to the Leicester Mercury, this is not the first time the Foxes have been linked with the Blues ace, who finds himself available on the market.

The report states that Chelsea have recalled Fofana from his loan with Turkish club Fatih Karagumruk, where he impressed this season.

It now seems that Chelsea are looking to offload Fofana permanently, which could price Leicester out of a move as they prefer a loan.

Leicester City eyeing David Datro Fofana loan deal to boost promotion hopes

It’s been a difficult season for Leicester as they’ve returned to the Championship following last season’s relegation from the Premier League.

It’s not even guaranteed that the Foxes will be able to go straight back up, but they’re currently five points outside of the playoff places, so it’s not impossible that a strong second half of the season could help them become more serious contenders.

Adding a striker would be ideal for Leicester, and Fofana looks like someone who could flourish at that level.

The Ivory Coast international looked an exciting prospect when he first joined Chelsea, but it seems clear now that he has no future at Stamford Bridge.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up next, but it looks like a challenge for Leicester to win the race for his signature this January.