Liverpool defender struggling this season is offered lifeline by Premier League club

Nottingham Forest have emerged as surprise contenders for Kostas Tsimikas, with the Liverpool left-back, currently on loan at AS Roma, attracting serious interest as the January transfer window enters its final stretch.



According to the Daily Mail, Forest manager Sean Dyche is pushing to strengthen his defensive options this month, and Tsimikas has surfaced as a potential solution.

However, the move is expected to be a complex negotiation, given the layered involvement of three clubs.

The 29-year-old Greek international joined Roma on loan last summer but has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter under Gian Piero Gasperini.

Tsimikas has struggled for playing time this season

Despite being highly rated for his work rate, crossing ability, and attacking contributions during his time at Liverpool, Tsimikas has found minutes hard to come by in Italy.

So far this season, he has registered only four Serie A starts, with seven additional substitute appearances, and just one assist, which came early in Roma’s Europa League campaign.

Roma would be open to ending his loan early, but only if they secure a suitable replacement before the window closes.

Gasperini is said to prefer a more defensive-minded full-back for his system, which has pushed Tsimikas down the pecking order despite his technical strengths.

Liverpool, for their part, sanctioned Tsimikas’ temporary exit last summer following the arrival of Milos Kerkez, who joined with expectations of becoming a long-term option at left-back.

With Andy Robertson already at the club along with Kerkez, Tsimikas’ opportunities at Anfield had become increasingly limited.

Tsimikas has experience at the top level with Liverpool

Nottingham Forest’s interest is driven by Dyche’s desire to add experience and depth to a defensive line that has struggled with consistency throughout the season.

While Forest have several options at full-back, injuries and fluctuating form have prompted the club to explore reinforcements.

Tsimikas’ Premier League experience and set-piece capability make him an appealing target.

Should Forest succeed, the move would give the Greece international a fresh Premier League opportunity and provide Dyche with a proven, top-flight defender at a crucial stage of their season.

