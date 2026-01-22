Liverpool lead chase for £65 million rated midfielder wanted by Man United

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly among several top Premier League clubs closely monitoring the future of Crystal Palace sensation Adam Wharton, with the 21-year-old emerging as one of the most coveted young midfielders in English football.

According to TEAMtalk, Crystal Palace are open to selling their prized asset at the end of the season, though only for a significant fee that is expected to start at £65 million before add-ons.

Wharton’s rapid rise has been one of the most impressive stories in the Premier League since his arrival from Blackburn Rovers in February 2024.

Signed for around £18 million, the England youth international has exceeded expectations, quickly establishing himself as a reliable, mature presence in the Palace midfield.

Adam Wharton has impressed all the top clubs

Clubs value Wharton for his ability to operate as both a deep-lying playmaker and a ball-winning midfielder, attributes that fit perfectly into the current tactical demands of elite Premier League sides.

His playing style has drawn comparisons to Declan Rice and Rodri.

Liverpool’s interest matches with their continued search for long-term midfield reinforcements.

Despite their heavy investment in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, the club remains keen on adding another technically polished, young midfielder who can anchor the team for years to come.

Liverpool face intense competition for Wharton

However, Liverpool are far from alone. Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham, and Newcastle United are all tracking the midfielder, according to the same report.

Crystal Palace, aware of the growing demand, are prepared to negotiate but only at a premium.

With Wharton under a long-term contract and considered vital to their team structure, the Eagles are confident they can command a fee similar to what West Ham extracted for Declan Rice or what Brighton demanded for Moisés Caicedo.

