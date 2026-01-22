(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are very interested in signing the Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park in recent times, and the “big six” clubs are all interested in signing him. According to a report from Fichajes, Liverpool are leading the race for his signature. The player is valued at £65 million, and the asking price could increase depending on his performances.

The player is highly rated in the Premier League and has a bright future ahead of him. He has the tools to develop into a top-class Premier League midfielder, and Liverpool needs someone with his skill set. They need more physicality and defensive cover in the middle of the park. The 21-year-old will also add control and composure to the side.

The opportunity to join the Premier League champions will be exciting for him. He will want to compete for the league title and the UEFA Champions League in future. Liverpool could provide him with the platform he needs. They have done well to nurture young players in the past, and they could play a key role in the development of the England international.

He has already proven himself with Crystal Palace, and this could be the right time for him to move on and take on a new challenge. He has won the FA Cup and the Community Shield with the Eagles. They are unlikely to help him win major trophies.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can get the deal done in the coming months. They have the resources to pay a premium, and the 21-year-old could transform them in the middle of the park.