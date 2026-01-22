"I was trying..." - Arne Slot makes telling claim about Liverpool star

Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks on during the win vs Marseille (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has praised Mohamed Salah after bringing him back into his team in the Champions League win at Marseille last night.

The Egypt international has just returned from AFCON, and it seems his all-round situation at Anfield has calmed down a bit since his spat with Slot earlier in the season.

Salah notably hit out at Slot after he found himself on the bench for a run of games after a loss of form and a noticeable lack of impact on the pitch compared to the rest of his time at Liverpool.

Judging from what Slot said last night, however, he seems more open to using Salah from this point on as he praised the 33-year-old.

Arne Slot on Mohamed Salah after Liverpool win vs Marseille

Speaking after the win at Marseille, as quoted by BBC Sport, Slot said: “The moments when I didn’t play him, I was trying something different.

“We have missed goals from all the ball possession. If there’s one player in the history of Liverpool that can score goals, it’s Mo Salah.”

He added: “It says a lot about how big a professional he [Salah] is that he can be away for more than a month with a different team and be so fit to play 90 minutes for us after one day of training.

“He was so close to a goal. It would usually be a goal from him, but it didn’t harm us because we scored three.”

What’s the latest on Mohamed Salah’s future?

A recent report from the Athletic also seemed to point towards things calming down between Salah and LFC.

Even though the report states Liverpool could be open to ending Salah’s time at the club this summer, their preference would be to keep him until the end of his contract in 2027.

Salah was in unstoppable form last season so surely hasn’t lost all that talent so quickly, but if he can’t get back to something closer to his best soon then perhaps it would be time for the Reds to accept that age has caught up with him and that it could be the right time to move him on.