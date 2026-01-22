(Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Tottenham have been dealt a devastating blow as emerging midfield star Lucas Bergvall is reportedly facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines following a recurrence of an injury during Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund.

The 19-year-old, who has been hailed as an “unstoppable” talent since his arrival, now faces a race against time to feature again this season.

Lucas Bergvall out for two to three months

According to a grim report from Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen, the injury Lucas Bergvall sustained is severe enough to keep him out of action for a significant period.

The young Swede is so ‘badly injured’ that he is expected to be out for two to three months.

The timing could not be worse for the teenager on the international stage. Sweden are set to face Ukraine in a critical World Cup playoff semi-final on March 26, with the squad due to be announced on March 18.

As per the report, Bergvall will definitely miss the playoffs, a heartbreaking development for the youngster who was desperate to help his nation qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The injury is a result of a gamble that backfired. Bergvall had picked up a knock against Bournemouth but was rushed back into the starting lineup for the crucial Dortmund match due to Tottenham’s deepening injury crisis.

He managed to play an hour before succumbing to the injury, leaving the field in distress.

How many games Bergvall will miss for Tottenham

If the three-month timeline holds true, Bergvall will miss a pivotal chunk of the 2025/26 campaign.

Based on the estimated recovery time, he could miss up to 12-15 matches across all competitions, including high-stakes Premier League fixtures and potentially the Champions League Round of 16.

Date Competition Opponent Notes Jan 24 Premier League Burnley (A) – Jan 28 Champions League Eintracht Frankfurt (A) Final League Phase match. Critical for seeding. Feb 01 Premier League Man City (H) – Feb 07 Premier League Man Utd (A) – Feb 10 Premier League Newcastle United (H) – Feb 17/18* Champions League Knockout Play-off (1st Leg) If Spurs finish 9th-24th in League Phase. Feb 22 Premier League Arsenal (H) Feb 24/25* Champions League Knockout Play-off (2nd Leg) If Spurs finish 9th-24th in League Phase. Mar 01 Premier League Fulham (A) – Mar 05 Premier League Crystal Palace (H) – Mar 10/11 Champions League Round of 16 (1st Leg) If Spurs qualify directly or win play-off. Mar 15 Premier League Liverpool (A) Mar 17/18 Champions League Round of 16 (2nd Leg) If Spurs qualify. Mar 22 Premier League Nott’m Forest (H) – Mar 26 World Cup Playoff Ukraine (N) – Apr 11 Premier League Sunderland (A) Potential Return Date (if 2.5 months).

Projected games Lucas Bergvall is expected to miss between January 24 and mid-April 2026, including key Premier League fixtures and crucial Champions League ties.