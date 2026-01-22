Man United want to bring midfielder back to Premier League six months after his exit

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly opened discussions to sign Wilfried Ndidi from Besiktas in the January transfer window, with the former Leicester City midfielder keen on making a return to English football.



The update comes from journalist Alan Myers, who revealed on X that United have held talks over a potential deal just six months after Ndidi left Leicester for Istanbul.

Midfield reinforcements have been a major priority for United both before and after Rúben Amorim’s dismissal, with club insiders expecting at least two additions in that department before the start of the 2026 season.

Ndidi, who spent nearly a decade in the Premier League, fits perfectly into that profile.

Man United to prioritise midfield addition

The 29-year-old midfielder boasts an impressive track record, having accumulated 220 Premier League appearances across eight seasons with Leicester City.

Known for his ball-winning ability, defensive intelligence, and physical presence, Ndidi became one of the league’s standout holding midfielders during his peak years.

Ndidi left Leicester in August following the club’s second relegation in three years, opting for a fresh challenge in Turkey.

However, multiple sources have previously reported that the Nigerian midfielder always intended to return to England if a top-flight opportunity emerged.

Can Ndidi solve their midfield problems?

Man United are now offering exactly that, an opportunity to revive his Premier League career and provide valuable experience to a midfield that has often struggled with consistency.

Carrick is said to be strongly in favour of bolstering the midfield. With Casemiro battling injuries, Mason Mount still finding rhythm, and Kobbie Mainoo shouldering significant responsibility, Ndidi’s arrival would bring balance, leadership, and reliable defensive structure.

Besiktas are aware of United’s interest, and while no formal offer has yet been submitted, Ndidi is understood to be open to the move, motivated by a desire to return to the Premier League.

A January transfer remains possible, though negotiations are expected to depend on Besiktas’ willingness to allow their midfield anchor to depart mid-season.

