Man United & Chelsea target Bundesliga midfielder who wants Premier League move

Manchester United and Chelsea have both registered interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha, according to reports from Sky Germany.



The 25-year-old has been one of Dortmund’s most consistent performers this season, solidifying his place in the starting XI and earning recognition across Europe for his versatility and composure on the ball.

Nmecha, who joined Dortmund from Wolfsburg in 2023, has enjoyed a breakout campaign under the Bundesliga side’s coaching setup.

Operating primarily as a dynamic box-to-box midfielder, he has impressed with his ball-carrying ability, pressing intensity, and knack for unlocking defences with incisive forward passes.

Felix Nmecha has impressed in the Bundesliga

His performances in both domestic competition and the UEFA Champions League have reportedly caught the attention of scouts from several top English clubs.

Dortmund are keen to secure his long-term future and are exploring the possibility of renegotiating his current contract, which runs until 2028.

The German club view him as a central figure in their midfield rebuild and are hoping to ward off growing Premier League interest with improved terms. However, the situation remains delicate.

Man United and Chelsea receive boost to sign the midfielder

Nmecha has publicly hinted in past interviews that he would welcome a return to England if the right opportunity emerged.

Born in Hamburg but raised in Manchester, he spent several years at Manchester City’s academy, coming through the same youth system as Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho, and Cole Palmer.

His ties to English football remain strong. His older brother, Lukas Nmecha, is currently playing for Leeds United, further adding to the family’s strong connection to English football.

While Dortmund are not under pressure to sell, Premier League interest could intensify if Nmecha continues his strong form through the second half of the season.

