Man United discuss the idea of bringing attacker back to club after his exit in 2024

According to Football Insider, Manchester United have discussed the idea of bringing Mason Greenwood back to the club.

Greenwood was sold to Marseille in the summer of 2024 and since his move to France, the attacker has regained his goal scoring form and has become of the best players in Ligue 1.

He has scored over 40 goals in his first two seasons at Marseille and the fact that United inserted a buy-back clause when they sold him shows that they felt that they could need him back at the club in the future.

Greenwood was offloaded by Man United under controversial circumstances, for his activities off the pitch.

Mason Greenwood has impressed in France

However, the attacker has made a name for himself in France by showing his attacking skills and his goal scoring quality.

The former Man United man was involved in the Champions League this week as his Marseille side were beaten 3-0 by Premier League giants Liverpool.

His personal form has remained consistent in France. Not to forget that he was loaned out by Man United to Getafe where he also proved himself in a different league.

With United now looking for options in the market, the name of Greenwood has emerged in the club’s internal discussions.

It proves that the Red Devil hierarchy are looking for a versatile attacking player, someone who can play in a number of different positions.

Greenwood’s stats for Marseille

Season Competition Apps Goals Assists 2025-26 Ligue 1 (Ongoing) 17 12 3 2025-26 Champions League 7 3 1 2025-26 Coupe de France 2 4 0 2025-26 Trophée des Champions 1 1 0 2024-25 Ligue 1 34 21 5 2024-25 Coupe de France 2 1 0 TOTAL All Competitions 63 42 9

Man United need to steer away from Greenwood

Greenwood has the ability to play in wide attacking positions as well as up front as a number nine.

Despite the club’s interest in bringing him back to Old Trafford, signing him would be an unpopular decision from the club.

The fans might not take that decision well and may voice their concern if United actually go on to step up their interest.

The circumstances in which he left the club, the fans have made up their mind that they do no want their club to be associated with Greenwood again.

That decision is up to the officials at United but in signing an attacker, they would certainly not want the fans to turn up against them.

