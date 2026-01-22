Man United plot raid on rivals as secret clause emerges in 21-year-old’s contract

A fan of Manchester United wears a flag of the club's badge over their shoulders. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

The 21-year-old has impressed with his performance in the Premier League, and he could be on the move at the end of the season. According to a report from Sports Boom, a secret relegation clause has been inserted into the player’s contract, and he is likely to leave if West Ham is relegated at the end of the season. They are currently 18th in the league table. Manchester United are hoping to exploit the situation and the player if they are demoted to the Championship at the end of the season.

It is no secret that Manchester United need more technical ability and creativity in the middle of the park, and the 21-year-old would be ideal. He can play as an attacking midfielder or a central midfielder. The player is quite versatile, and he could be the ideal long-term investment for Manchester United. Meanwhile, they will face competition from Manchester City as well. Pep Guardiola is reportedly impressed with the 21-year-old West Ham United midfielder, and he is looking to add more ingenuity in the middle of the park.

The talented young midfielder will certainly be attracted to the idea of joining some of the biggest clubs in the country. Manchester United and Manchester City could offer him the chance to fight for trophies and compete at the highest level.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham can avoid the drop at the end of the season and hold on to their key players.

The 21-year-old Portuguese midfielder has registered six goal contributions in all competitions for West Ham United this season. It is fair to assume his numbers will improve when he plays on a better team alongside quality players.