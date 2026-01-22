Scarves are sold outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

However, the north London outfit is looking to tie him down to a new long-term deal. The club has already held initial talks with the player’s representatives over the summer, and they have made it their top priority to keep him at the club long term.

The new deal would see the 24-year-old Netherlands international’s salary doubled, with him earning similar wages to those of Cristian Romero and Conor Gallagher.

However, TEAMtalk reports that Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in signing the defender. They would have to pay around £100 million in order to get the deal done. It will be interesting to see if they are willing to pay that kind of money for the defender.

Liverpool needs more quality in the defensive unit. Ibrahima Konate will be a free agent at the end of the season, and Liverpool has not been able to secure an extension with him. They need to replace him, and the Netherlands International would be ideal. He has shown his quality in the Premier League, and he could make an immediate impact. Van de Ven is one of the fastest players in the league, and he could be ideal for Liverpool’s high line.

Micky van de Ven set the fastest speed in the 2024/25 season, reaching 37.12 km/h in this race with Alejandro Garnacho ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/281QZBS7Mk — Premier League (@premierleague) June 12, 2025

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world and play alongside his compatriot Virgil van Dijk could be attractive for the Tottenham star.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are looking to improve defensively as well. They will be hoping to fight for major trophies in the coming seasons, and they need players like Van de Ven.

It will be interesting to see if the player is willing to turn down the move to Liverpool or Manchester United and a new deal with Tottenham. It seems unlikely that any club will pay £100 million for him in the near future.