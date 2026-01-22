Man United make enquiry for 22-year-old midfielder as midfield overhaul looms

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United have officially made an enquiry for Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The 22-year-old, widely regarded as one of La Masia’s most disciplined and intelligent holding midfielders, has attracted interest not only from United but also from Wolves, who have added him to their shortlist ahead of the summer window.

Casadó is valued internally for his maturity, pressing intelligence and ball-winning ability.

Spanish outlets note that he is being monitored closely by clubs looking for undervalued young midfield talent with top-level potential.

Man United show interest in Marc Casadó

Man United’s interest in Casadó is part of a wider midfield rebuild the club are planning for 2026.

The Red Devils remain linked with several other midfielders, including Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace, Carlos Baleba of Brighton, Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest and Joao Gomes of Wolves.

Adding a new midfielder has become a top priority at Old Trafford due to several issues in the current squad. Casemiro’s contract is running down while Manuel Ugarte has failed to live up to expectations at the club.

Despite the enquiry, a January transfer is viewed as highly unlikely.

Red Devils are expected to sign a midfielder in the summer

United’s hierarchy have decided not to sanction major deals until a permanent manager is appointed in the summer, following the departure of Ruben Amorim and the interim arrival of Michael Carrick.

Carrick will help evaluate the squad, but significant transfer activity is expected only after the new long-term manager is chosen.

If Barcelona open negotiations in the summer, United are expected to be among the first clubs to push for a deal.

Whether United will go for a La Masia product or a Premier League proven midfielder like Wharton or Anderson, remains to be seen but their need for a midfield addition is well documented and it would be their priority this year.

Report: Man United send delegation for transfer talks regarding 19-G/A attacker