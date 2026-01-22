Man United midfielder exit to English club is imminent within next 24 hours

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Hull City are on the verge of announcing the signing of Toby Collyer from Manchester United, with journalist Ben Jacobs reporting that the deal is expected to be confirmed within the next 24 hours.



The 22-year-old midfielder is set to join the Tigers on loan for the remainder of the season, an opportunity both clubs believe will benefit his development.

Collyer began the current campaign on loan at West Bromwich Albion, joining the Championship side last summer with hopes of securing regular senior minutes. However, the move did not unfold as planned.

Toby Collyer needs playing time to develop

Despite arriving with strong credentials, having captained England at youth level and established himself as a disciplined defensive midfielder in United’s U21 side, Collyer struggled to make a breakthrough at The Hawthorns.

He made only three league starts in the first half of the campaign, accumulating just 253 minutes of Championship football.

Injuries further disrupted his momentum, and by the turn of the year, Man United opted to recall him.

United remain confident in Collyer’s potential, viewing him as a player capable of breaking into the first-team squad in the future. But with limited minutes available due to United’s failure to qualify for European competition, loan moves have become essential to his progression.

Man United have complete faith in the midfielder

Hull City have moved decisively to secure his services, believing the energetic midfielder can bring added dynamism and depth to their squad as they push forward in the second half of the season.

The expectation is that Collyer will complete the formalities of the move in time to be available for Hull’s match against Swansea City this weekend, potentially making his debut if selected.

For the player himself, the loan represents a fresh opportunity to showcase the talent that made him one of United’s standout young players.

If the move goes through as anticipated, Collyer’s next few months at Hull could prove crucial for his development.

