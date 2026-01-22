"Magnificent" star offered to Manchester United in intriguing transfer saga

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been linked with Manchester United (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, though Aston Villa are also in the mix for his signature.

The former Chelsea man has mostly been a key player for Milan, but it seems his future is now uncertain and he could head back to the Premier League.

According to talkSPORT, Man Utd are at early stages of talks over Loftus-Cheek after being offered the player, but Villa may be further ahead in their pursuit of the England international.

Do Manchester United need Ruben Loftus-Cheek?

Most United fans would probably rather see their club targeting a younger player for the long-term for that crucial midfield role, but there might also be some sense in bringing someone in who can do a job for the next year or two.

Previously described as “magnificent” by Ian Wright during his Chelsea days (as per the Metro), Loftus-Cheek has experience at the highest level and could be a good option for United during this transitional period they find themselves in.

Even if a major rebuild of their midfield is needed, Loftus-Cheek could come in as a squad player to contribute occasionally and help the club’s younger players.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek faces transfer decision

Still, Loftus-Cheek himself will want to play regularly, and that might be more likely for him by either staying at Milan or joining a club like Villa.

The 29-year-old might also genuinely look at Villa as a more tempting move now anyway, with Unai Emery’s side ahead of the Red Devils in this season’s race for the top four.

Emery has done tremendous work at Villa Park in recent years and Loftus-Cheek might fancy becoming a part of that project, rather than risking his career taking a downward turn at Old Trafford, as has happened to so many other top players in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.