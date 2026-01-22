Talks planned: Manchester United to inform star player of transfer stance

Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly planning talks with Bruno Fernandes as they prepare to tell him they want him to stay for one more year.

The Portugal international has been a star player for the Red Devils since joining in January 2020, but there have been some question marks over his future in recent times.

Fichajes recently linked Fernandes as a target for Bayern Munich, while some sources have suggested that Man Utd could be open to a sale for the right price.

Still, the latest from ESPN is that United want to keep Fernandes despite talk of a transfer away, and a meeting is planned to discuss this with their captain.

Bruno Fernandes is still important for Manchester United

Fernandes is a world class attacking midfielder who can score and create, and even if he’s not getting any younger, United would surely find it very difficult to replace him.

The 31-year-old has scored 103 goals in 311 appearances for MUFC, and he continues to have a big influence on games this season with a total of five goals and nine assists in 19 Premier League matches.

As you can see below, football stats site FotMob has Fernandes as the highest-ranked United player this season, while he’s their second highest scorer and sits top of their assist charts by some margin…

All in all, even if modern football clubs tend to prioritise young players because of re-sale value, it’s surely too big a risk to let a top performer like Fernandes leave.

United have not been at their best in recent years, and one can only imagine how much worse things might have been for the club without Fernandes.

Will Bruno Fernandes stay committed to United?

The problem could be, however, that Fernandes himself will push to leave United after giving them so much without getting much in return.

The former Sporting Lisbon man will want to be playing with the best players and winning the biggest trophies, and it looks like United are a long way from being at that level.

ESPN report that Fernandes won’t make a decision until after the World Cup in the summer, so for now it seems there is at least some uncertainty from his end about committing to staying at Old Trafford.