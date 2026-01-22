Newcastle United picked up a 3-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League during the midweek.

They produced an impressive performance, and the Dutch outfit can have no complaints after ending up on the losing side. Newcastle thoroughly deserved to win the game, and the performance will give them a confidence boost for the upcoming matches.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes was lucky to be on the pitch after his rash tackle on PSV Eindhoven’s Joey Veerman. The Dutch midfielder slammed the Brazilian after the game, stating that he is lucky he does not have a broken leg. There is no doubt that the Newcastle star was rash with his tackle, and he was lucky not to be red-carded.