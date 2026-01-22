Newcastle United picked up a 3-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League during the midweek.
They produced an impressive performance, and the Dutch outfit can have no complaints after ending up on the losing side. Newcastle thoroughly deserved to win the game, and the performance will give them a confidence boost for the upcoming matches.
Meanwhile, Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes was lucky to be on the pitch after his rash tackle on PSV Eindhoven’s Joey Veerman. The Dutch midfielder slammed the Brazilian after the game, stating that he is lucky he does not have a broken leg. There is no doubt that the Newcastle star was rash with his tackle, and he was lucky not to be red-carded.
Veerman told De Telegraaf: “It hurts. It’ll probably last a while. It’s truly outrageous. He touched the ball first, he said. That’s why it wasn’t a red card. If this isn’t a red card, it’s over.
“He puts his foot full force over the ball and comes full force with his studs under my shin guard and on top of my ankle. If you’re unlucky, you’ll break your leg. I think I was lucky.”
The South American midfielder will have to be careful in the upcoming matches. There is no doubt that he is a top-quality player and an indispensable asset for Newcastle. They simply cannot afford to lose him through suspension. The Brazilian will have to control his aggression, especially in key games, to help his team.
Newcastle have had a mediocre season so far and will look to improve in the second half. It will be interesting to see if they can progress through to the knockout round of the UEFA Champions League and do well in the Premier League as well.
