Parish wants ex-Chelsea manager to replace Olilver Glasner at Crystal Palace

Frank Lampard is reportedly one of the frontrunners to take over at Crystal Palace, with talkSPORT claiming that club chairman Steve Parish is a strong admirer of the former Chelsea and England midfielder.



Lampard’s impressive revival at Coventry City, where he has transformed the club into genuine promotion contenders over the past year, has placed him firmly on Palace’s radar.

Current Palace manager Oliver Glasner has already confirmed he will step down when his contract expires at the end of the season, leaving the Eagles preparing for a major transition in the summer.

While several names are expected to be considered, Lampard is understood to be high on Parish’s shortlist, thanks both to his managerial experience and his recent success in the Championship.

Frank Lampard has been successful at Coventry

Lampard’s managerial career has been a rollercoaster, but his time at Coventry has restored his reputation.

After taking charge 12 months ago, he has guided the Sky Blues to the top of the Championship table, where they currently sit six points clear of Middlesbrough, positioning themselves as strong favourites for automatic promotion.

His proactive football, faith in young players, and ability to rebuild a squad on a limited budget have all drawn praise from analysts and supporters alike.

Crystal Palace value Lampard’s experience

This resurgence comes after mixed spells in the Premier League. Lampard managed Chelsea twice, first as head coach from July 2019 to January 2021, where he helped develop young talents such as Mason Mount, Reece James, and Tammy Abraham, and later as caretaker manager from April to May 2023.

He then joined Everton in January 2022, guiding them to Premier League survival before being dismissed a year later amid the club’s broader turmoil.

Despite the challenges, many within the game have credited Lampard for maintaining professionalism and handling difficult situations with maturity.

Crystal Palace, facing uncertainty and in need of fresh direction, view him as a potential long-term project, someone capable of developing young talent and delivering a more progressive style of play.

