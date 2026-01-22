Report: Tottenham plot £25m swoop for Dutchman from London rivals

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to table a £25 million offer for West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville, according to a new report from the Daily Mail.

The Dutchman has surged back into form in recent weeks, and his impressive display against Spurs, where he scored in West Ham’s 2-1 victory, has only strengthened the North London club’s interest.

Summerville has quickly become one of the standout performers in Nuno Espírito Santo’s side.

His electric pace, sharp footwork, and ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations have provided West Ham with a consistent attacking outlet during a turbulent season.

Tottenham need more depth in wide attacking positions

Tottenham believe the 22-year-old represents a rare combination of Premier League-proven quality and long-term potential, fitting perfectly with their sustainable transfer model.

Spurs have been monitoring wide players throughout the winter window as Thomas Frank seeks an additional creative threat.

Summerville’s versatility, capable of playing on either flank, makes him an appealing option.

His potential arrival could also trigger movement elsewhere within the Spurs squad.

The report claims that a deal for Summerville may open the door for Mathys Tel to leave the club in January.

Tel, who joined Tottenham permanently in the summer following a loan spell from Bayern Munich, is said to be unhappy after being omitted from Spurs’ Champions League squad.

With limited game time and a desire for a more prominent role, the French forward is eager to secure a move away this month.

Summerville has regained his form at West Ham

Summerville’s journey to West Ham began in 2024 when he arrived from Leeds United after a stunning Championship season in which he delivered 19 goals and nine assists, establishing himself as one of the division’s most exciting talents.

Although injuries disrupted his first campaign in London, he has rediscovered his sharpness this season.

Despite West Ham’s struggles, he has emerged as a key attacking threat, scoring in each of his last two matches and reminding clubs across the league of his explosive potential.

West Ham are unlikely to let their star winger leave without a fight, but Tottenham’s expected bid signals their determination to secure attacking reinforcements.

