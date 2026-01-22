Sunderland want to make signings in January. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sunderland are hoping to sign the Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Jonas Omlin during the January transfer window.

According to a report from Pete O’Rourke, Sunderland have already opened talks to sign the goalkeeper from the German club, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Jonas Omlin needs a move

The player has struggled for regular opportunities at the German club, and he is currently behind Moritz Nicolas in the pecking order.

The Swiss International is yet to play a single minute for Gladbach, and he will be desperate for a move. He will look to get his career back on track with regular opportunities. It will be interesting to see if the Premier League site is willing to provide him with that platform.

Sunderland could use Omlin

Sunderland are looking to add more depth and quality to the team so that they can sustain their current run of form until the end of the season. They are in the top half of the Premier League table, and they will look to stay there until the end of the season. It has been an outstanding campaign for Sunderland so far, and it remains to be seen whether they can finish in the top half. It would be a remarkable achievement after securing promotion.

They have brought in multiple quality players this season, and that has led to impressive performances on the page. It remains to be seen whether they can sign the Swiss international before the January window closes. The 32-year-old is a quality player with extensive experience, and he could prove to be a very useful acquisition for Sunderland.

