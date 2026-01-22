James Maddison of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Can Uzun has been linked with a move away from Germany in recent months.

The 20-year-old Turkish international has been outstanding in the Bundesliga, and he has been scouted by several clubs. According to a report from Sports Boom, the likes of Tottenham, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are keeping tabs on his development, and they could look to make a move at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old is regarded as the “golden boy” of European football, and he could cost around €80 million at the end of the season. He is capable of operating anywhere across the front three, and Tottenham could use a dynamic attacker like him. They have looked quite toothless in the attack this season. However, the €80 million asking price could be a problem for them. They need to improve multiple aspects of the squad, and spending €80 million on the Turkish International could prove difficult.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are currently in the top three and will look to secure Champions League qualification for next season. The increased revenues from Champions League qualification could help them get the deal done. They have an exciting project, talented players, and a top-class manager like Unai Emery. The 20-year-old is likely to get regular opportunities at the West Midlands club, and it could be an attractive destination for him.

Similarly, Newcastle United has an ambitious project. They are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world, and they have the finances to get the deal done. They are competing in the UEFA Champions League this season, and it will be interesting to see if they can secure European football for the upcoming campaign as well.

The 20-year-old attacker has registered 12 goal contributions in all competitions this season. He will only improve with coaching and experience.