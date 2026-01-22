Tottenham ready to step up interest in 'exceptional' Liverpool star to address key issue

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly maintaining a long-term interest in Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, though they have yet to make any formal approach to the Anfield hierarchy, according to the Daily Mail.



Spurs have admired the 24-year-old for several seasons, recognising his technical quality, versatility, and creativity in midfield.

However, Liverpool and manager Arne Slot still view Jones as a key part of their long-term project, making any potential deal extremely difficult.

Jones, a boyhood Liverpool supporter, has spoken openly about his desire to follow in the footsteps of his idol Steven Gerrard by spending the entirety of his career at Anfield.

Curtis Jones is highly valued at Liverpool

Having progressed through the club’s academy and established himself as a regular first-team contributor, he remains one of the Reds’ most valued homegrown assets.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has described Jones as an ‘exceptional’ player in the past.

Despite signing Conor Gallagher from Atlético Madrid earlier in the January transfer window, Tottenham’s midfield issues persist.

Injuries have exposed significant gaps in Ange Postecoglou’s squad, forcing the club to explore additional reinforcements.

The latest setback involves Joao Palhinha, who suffered a fitness blow that could rule him out for several weeks. Meanwhile, Rodrigo Bentancur faces an extended spell on the sidelines, leaving Tottenham short of stability and depth in central areas.

Tottenham have struggled for depth in the midfield

These challenges have intensified Spurs’ search for another midfielder capable of offering creativity, ball progression, and goal threa, attributes Jones has demonstrated consistently when fit.

However, Liverpool have no intention of entertaining offers for the midfielder unless an extraordinary bid is made.

Tottenham’s need for reinforcements is becoming more urgent as they continue to hover near the bottom half of the Premier League table, a position that places added pressure on Thomas Frank to secure reliable additions before the window closes.

With intense competition for European qualification and a growing injury list, Spurs recognise that depth in midfield could prove the difference in the second half of the season.

