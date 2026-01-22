West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo looks on (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

West Ham United are closing in on the capture of Keiber Lamadrid.

According to journalist Elias Lopez, the player has already arrived in London, and he has passed his medical with West Ham United. The 22-year-old will join from Venezuelan club Deportivo La Guaira.

Keiber Lamadrid completes medical

Lamadrid has had his work visa approved, and he has already signed a contract with the London club. He is expected to be presented soon. Lamadrid will become the third January signing for West Ham United after Pablo and Taty Castellanos.

It has been a disappointing season for the London club, and they are looking to bounce back strongly in the second half. They need quality players, and it will be interesting to see if the 22-year-old Venezuelan midfielder can make any immediate impact in the Premier League.

Can Lamadrid make an immediate impact?

There is no doubt that he has the physicality and technical attributes for Premier League football, and he will look to establish himself as an important player for West Ham. They are set to sign the player on loan, and it remains to be seen whether the 22-year-old can convince them to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

West Ham are currently 18th in the Premier League table and will be desperate to stay up. It will be interesting to see if they can raise their performance levels in the coming weeks. They will certainly hope that the three January additions can help them bounce back.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to play in the Premier League will be quite exciting for the Venezuelan, and it remains to be seen whether he can help his team climb out of the relegation zone.