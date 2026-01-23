"What I expect..." - Arne Slot speaks out on Liverpool's January transfer window plans

Arne Slot shouts instructions during Liverpool's win vs Marseille (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has all but ruled out the Reds doing any major transfer business during the January window.

Speaking at his press conference today, as quoted by journalist David Lynch, Slot said that his current expectation was that the winter would pass without any new additions for Liverpool.

See below as Slot responded to a question about Liverpool’s potential January business…

Arne Slot does not expect busy Liverpool transfer window

Arne Slot asked if he believes Liverpool will end the January window without new additions: "That's what I expect, yeah." — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) January 23, 2026

Liverpool had a busy summer, spending huge money on a host of new faces such as Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez.

This has not yet led to the most positive of seasons for LFC, so it perhaps makes sense that they’re not likely to rush out and spend even more money.

The priority for now surely has to be for Slot to help this current squad gel a bit more and have a more positive second half of the season.

Liverpool don’t need more signings yet

Liverpool don’t have too many areas in obvious need of strengthening just yet, so waiting until the summer could be a wise strategy.

It tends to be harder getting players in during the January window, and the club will probably be keen to see what happens with some of their star players in the weeks and months ahead.

Mohamed Salah’s form between now and the end of the season could be decisive, while Ibrahima Konate is nearing the end of his contract.

It could be that the Merseyside giants will need to replace these two players, but that’s by no means certain yet.