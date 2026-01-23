Report: Arsenal enquire about blockbuster transfer, Andrea Berta connection could be key

Andrea Berta and the Arsenal logo (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly made some initial informal enquiries over the situation of Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez ahead of the summer.

According to ESPN, the Gunners looked at Alvarez last summer as well, and now seem to be looking into a potential deal again ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta could be key here, as he previously worked at Atletico Madrid, and has a good relationship with Alvarez’s agent Fernando Hidalgo, according to ESPN.

This report follows other sources also increasingly talking up a potential Alvarez to Arsenal transfer, with the Athletic’s David Ornstein suggesting it could be one to watch.

Julian Alvarez to Arsenal transfer – what we know so far

It’s early days yet, so there’s no guarantee Alvarez ends up at Arsenal, while his price tag is also likely to be difficult for a lot of clubs to meet.

As covered yesterday, Alvarez could cost as much as €150m or perhaps even closer to €200m, according to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur…

However, another thing to keep an eye on could be Alvarez’s form and how it affects his price tag in the months ahead.

A recent Fichajes report suggested that the 25-year-old’s value may already have fallen after a poor run of form, with just one goal in his last ten games.

What Julian Alvarez could bring to Arsenal

Alvarez has consistently been one of the top forwards in Europe in recent times, as his stats compared to Arsenal’s current strikers show…

Julian Alvarez Viktor Gyokeres Kai Havertz Gabriel Jesus 2022/23 17 22 9 11 2023/24 19 43 14 8 2024/25 29 54 15 7 2025/26 11 9 0 3 TOTAL 76 128 38 29

The former Manchester City man could do well to return to the Premier League after clearly improving during his time in La Liga.

Alvarez did well despite only being a squad player at City, and it now looks like he’s ready to be the main man for a top club, with Arsenal in need of someone like that as an upgrade on Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Jesus, and Kai Havertz.

Arsenal’s current strikers have their qualities, but are not prolific enough, while Havertz’s injury problems are a concern for the club.