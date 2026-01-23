Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal looks dejected after the Premier League match against Manchester United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly exploring a potential move for the Cameroon International attacker Karl Etta Eyong.

The 22-year-old has done quite well in La Liga this season with nine goal contributions in the league. He has attracted the attention of top clubs, and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal and Manchester United decide to make a move for him at the end of the season.

According to Ben Jacobs, several other clubs are monitoring his progress.

Karl Etta Eyong is highly rated

The attacker has been described as ‘dangerous and unpredictable’. He is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he has all the tools to develop into a top-class attacker. Arsenal signed Viktor Gyokeres at the start of the season, but he has not been prolific for them. They should look to bring in another reliable Striker. Signing the 22-year-old La Liga attacker could be a wise decision. The player will also be attracted to the idea of joining Arsenal.

They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and he will look to fulfil his potential with them. They have been regularly fighting for trophies, and any young player will be attracted to the idea of joining them.

Man United keen on Etta Eyong

Similarly, Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the world. They need more depth in the attacking unit. The 22-year-old could form a solid partnership with Benjamin Sesko. The Slovenian is not a prolific goalscorer, and he could be the ideal partner for Etta Eyong.

It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs decides to pursue their interest with an official proposal.

Levante will not want to lose the talented young attacker easily, and they could demand a premium.