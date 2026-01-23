Arsenal and Man United exploring move for 'dangerous and unpredictable' forward

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by
Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal looks dejected after the Premier League match against Manchester United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly exploring a potential move for the Cameroon International attacker Karl Etta Eyong. 

The 22-year-old has done quite well in La Liga this season with nine goal contributions in the league. He has attracted the attention of top clubs, and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal and Manchester United decide to make a move for him at the end of the season

According to Ben Jacobs, several other clubs are monitoring his progress. 

Karl Etta Eyong is highly rated

The attacker has been described as ‘dangerous and unpredictable’. He is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he has all the tools to develop into a top-class attacker. Arsenal signed Viktor Gyokeres at the start of the season, but he has not been prolific for them. They should look to bring in another reliable Striker. Signing the 22-year-old La Liga attacker could be a wise decision. The player will also be attracted to the idea of joining Arsenal. 

They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and he will look to fulfil his potential with them. They have been regularly fighting for trophies, and any young player will be attracted to the idea of joining them. 

More Stories / Latest News
A Corner flag is seen prior to the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD7 match between Chelsea FC and Pafos FC at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea punished by FA after incident in recent Premier League defeat
Lucas Paqueta celebrates with his West Ham teammates
West Ham continue January overhaul with double contract termination
Jorgen Strand Larsen applauds the Wolves fans
Leeds and Crystal Palace handed boost in their pursuit of 25-year-old rival star

Man United keen on Etta Eyong

Karl Etta Eyong in action for Levante. (Photo by Pedro Salado/Getty Images)

Similarly, Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the world. They need more depth in the attacking unit. The 22-year-old could form a solid partnership with Benjamin Sesko. The Slovenian is not a prolific goalscorer, and he could be the ideal partner for Etta Eyong. 

It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs decides to pursue their interest with an official proposal. 

Levante will not want to lose the talented young attacker easily, and they could demand a premium.

More Stories Karl Etta Eyong

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *