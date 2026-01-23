Mikel Arteta looks on during Arsenal's win vs Inter Milan (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has explained that his bigger squad this season means that some of his players have to raise their standards.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of Arsenal’s game against Manchester United this weekend, Arteta explained one of the benefits of having more options than he’s had in previous seasons.

Arsenal spent big in the summer as Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze, Cristhian Mosquera, Noni Madueke, Piero Hincapie, Christian Norgaard, and Kepa Arrizabalaga all joined.

This means Arsenal have actually coped quite well even with a lot of injuries this season, while Arteta feels it’s good for everyone to feel a bit more on their toes.

Mikel Arteta’s message to Arsenal players

See below as Arteta addressed reporters ahead of this weekend’s big game against Man Utd at the Emirates Stadium…

? Mikel Arteta says these Arsenal players have to "raise their standards" now that he has a bigger squad…?? pic.twitter.com/BTOpb4rd61 — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) January 23, 2026

“I think that’s always very positive, for the players as well, because that means they have to raise their standards in training,” Arteta said.

“The next day you don’t know how many minutes because the moment we want to change the game we’re going to have options.

“In the last few years that’s something we haven’t had for different reasons.

“And it’s something that, once we have it, we have to make sure that we’re using it in the right way to be a better team.”

Can Arsenal win it all this season?

Arsenal are seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table, and also top the Champions League league phase table after winning seven out of seven in Europe so far this season.

Arteta’s side are also looking forward to a Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Chelsea, which they lead 3-2 from the first leg.

If the Gunners can avoid more injuries then they’ll surely be major players in all four competitions this season, so can they finally go all the way and lift major silverware?

Arsenal have been one of the best teams in Europe in recent seasons but just haven’t quite been able to get over the line, though they now arguably look closer than ever, in large part thanks to their bigger squad depth.