Major transfer hint as Arsenal star changes agents just hours after "dream" claim

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has reportedly changed agents, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the deal has gone through with immediate effect.

This comes just hours after Jesus made an intriguing claim after his two goals for the Gunners against Inter Milan in their 3-1 win at the San Siro.

Jesus netted a brace in an impressive Champions League performance, and was quoted afterwards as saying it was always a dream of his to score in Italy as he watched a lot of Serie A as a kid.

See below as Romano has posted about the Brazil international now changing his representatives, to the Italian Giovanni Branchini, no less…

“Gabriel Jesus has decided to sign with Giovanni Branchini as new agent with immediate effect. The Italian agent will be #AFC striker’s new representative,” Romano posted on X.

What Gabriel Jesus said about Serie A shortly before changing to an Italian agent

Given that Jesus is far from guaranteed a regular role in the Arsenal team after struggles with injuries and due to growing competition in Mikel Arteta’s squad, it could be that he’s thinking about his next move.

“It’s a dream night. When I was a kid. I watched a lot of Serie A, so to be here in this stadium and score here – I had tears in my eyes because I always dreamed of being here,” Jesus said, as quoted by the Guardian.

Perhaps we’re reading a bit into this, but it may well be that Jesus has started the process of looking for a move to Italian football for the next stage of his career.

One imagines this is far from being something concrete or advanced at this stage, but Arsenal could surely be open to letting the 28-year-old leave if they can bring in a suitable replacement.

Even if Jesus was a top performer at Manchester City and an exciting signing when he first moved to the Emirates Stadium, it seems wise for the club to start planning for life without him.