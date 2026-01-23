Aston Villa plot ambitious move for AFCON hero from La Liga club

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery looks on (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Real Madrid attacker Brahim Díaz has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club in recent months.

The Moroccan international has done quite well for Real Madrid, and his performances have attracted the attention of Premier League clubs. According to a report from Fichajes, an offer of around €60 million has been submitted for the player. The report does not identify which club has made the offer, but it explains that Aston Villa is interested in the player.

It will be interesting to see if they come forward with an offer to sign the player. They need more quality and depth in the attacking unit. Aston Villa have recently agreed on a deal to sign Tammy Abraham, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to invest in another attacker.

Díaz can operate on the flanks and centrally as a creator. He will add goals to the side as well. He could be the ideal utility man for Aston Villa if they manage to get the deal done. They need more cutting-edge in the final third, and he could prove to be an upgrade on players like Harvey Elliott.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for the Moroccan attacker as well. He is not a guaranteed starter at Real Madrid, and he is likely to get more opportunities at West Midlands. Aston Villa has an exciting project and is pushing for Champions League qualification. They could prove attractive to the attacker.

In addition to Aston Villa, Sunderland are keen on the player as well. It will be interesting to see whether the newly promoted side can convince the Real Madrid attacker to join them.