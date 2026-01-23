(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have finally had a breakthrough with Besiktas in talks for Tammy Abraham, as they are now on the verge of re-signing the striker.

After a protracted saga involving complex negotiations across three clubs, the Premier League side has struck a deal to bring the 28-year-old forward back to Villa Park.

Medical booked as Aston Villa close in on Tammy Abraham signing

According to reports from journalist Ben Jacobs, Aston Villa have reached a verbal agreement with Besiktas, pending final details.

Jacobs revealed on X that despite the complicated nature of the deal, which required multiple trips to Turkey by club officials, optimism remained high throughout the week.

Abraham has already agreed personal terms with Villa and is eager to return to the club where he enjoyed a prolific loan spell in the 2018/19 season.

In a follow-up update, Jacobs confirmed that Abraham has been given permission to fly to the UK, with a medical scheduled for Saturday.

The deal is understood to involve an £18 million transfer fee, with 19-year-old defender Yasin Ozcan, currently on loan at Anderlecht, heading to Besiktas as part of the exchange.

Tammy Abraham would immediately improve Aston Villa’s attack

Abraham’s arrival comes at a crucial time for Unai Emery’s side. With the recent departure of Donyell Malen to Roma, Villa have been in the market for a high-quality option to provide competition and support for Ollie Watkins.

Abraham offers immediate Premier League experience and a physical presence that complements Villa’s attacking style.

His previous stint at Villa Park remains a fond memory for supporters; he scored 26 goals in 40 appearances during the 2018/19 Championship campaign, playing a pivotal role in the club’s promotion back to the top flight.

Returning now as a seasoned international with European pedigree, he is expected to slot seamlessly into Emery’s tactical setup as Villa push to keep pressure on league leaders Arsenal with only seven points separating them.

Abraham’s fantastic goalscoring form

The striker returns to England in fine form. Abraham has revitalized his career in Turkey, scoring 13 goals in 26 appearances across all competitions for Besiktas this season.

His goalscoring pedigree is well-established; prior to his time in the Süper Lig, he netted 37 goals for AS Roma, including a crucial role in their Conference League triumph.

Club Appearances Goals Assists AS Roma 120 37 13 Chelsea FC 82 30 12 Bristol City 48 26 4 AC Milan 44 10 7 Aston Villa 40 26 3 Swansea City 39 8 4 Beşiktaş JK 26 13 3

Tammy Abraham career stats club wise via Transfermarkt

Combined with his 30 goals for Chelsea and his previous heroics at Villa and Bristol City, Abraham boasts a career record that proves he can find the net at any level.

If the medical goes as planned on Saturday, Villa fans could see their former hero back in claret and blue very soon.